Memorial Day travel updates: MCO TSA wait times, busiest days, worst day to travel
ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 900,000 people are expected to fly through Orlando's MCO airport over the Memorial Day weekend, according to airport officials.
AAA Florida projects more than 2.7 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home – 2.3 million of which are expected to drive.
Here's your guide to Memorial Day travel, including the busiest day at Orlando International Airport, security wait times, and top travel destinations.
What will be the busiest days at MCO? Day-by-day forecast
Monday, May 25, is expected to be the busiest travel day at Orlando International Airport (MCO) with more than 165,000 passengers expected:
- Thursday, May 21: 151,839
- Friday, May 22: 152,499
- Saturday, May 23: 149,126
- Sunday, May 24: 143,661
- Monday, May 25: 165,036
What are the current TSA wait times?
MCO posts TSA wait times on its website (linked below), and TSA posts wait times in the My TSA app.
Book airport parking ahead of time
You can reserve parking and pay for it ahead of time at MCO.
Parking rates:
- Parking Garage A: $24/day
- Parking Garage B: $24/day
- Terminal Top Parking: $24/day
- North Place Economy: $14/day
- South Place Economy: $14/day
MCO Reserve
MCO Reserve allows passengers to reserve their spot with TSA up to 7 days in advance. Reserved times are available between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Click here for details.
Orlando top destination for domestic travel over Memorial Day
According to AAA Booking Data, Orlando is the top destination for domestic travel.
- Orlando, Florida
- Seattle, Washington
- New York, New York
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Miami, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Chicago
- Denver, Colorado
- Boston, Massachusetts
The top international destinations are:
- Rome, Italy
- Vancouver, Canada
- Paris, France
- London, England
- Athens, Greece
AAA: Best, worst time to travel by car
Live traffic conditions in Florida
The Source: MCO released forecast numbers for its Memorial Day travel. AAA Florida also released its forecast numbers for Memorial Day travel.