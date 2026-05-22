Memorial Day travel updates: MCO TSA wait times, busiest days, worst day to travel

More than 900,000 people are expected to fly through Orlando's MCO airport over the Memorial Day weekend, according to airport officials.

AAA Florida projects more than 2.7 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home – 2.3 million of which are expected to drive.

Here's your guide to Memorial Day travel, including the busiest day at Orlando International Airport, security wait times, and top travel destinations.

What will be the busiest days at MCO? Day-by-day forecast

Monday, May 25, is expected to be the busiest travel day at Orlando International Airport (MCO) with more than 165,000 passengers expected:

Thursday, May 21: 151,839

Friday, May 22: 152,499

Saturday, May 23: 149,126

Sunday, May 24: 143,661

Monday, May 25: 165,036

What are the current TSA wait times?

MCO posts TSA wait times on its website (linked below), and TSA posts wait times in the My TSA app.

Book airport parking ahead of time

You can reserve parking and pay for it ahead of time at MCO.

Parking rates:

Parking Garage A: $24/day

Parking Garage B: $24/day

Terminal Top Parking: $24/day

North Place Economy: $14/day

South Place Economy: $14/day

MCO Reserve

MCO Reserve allows passengers to reserve their spot with TSA up to 7 days in advance. Reserved times are available between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Click here for details.

Orlando top destination for domestic travel over Memorial Day

According to AAA Booking Data, Orlando is the top destination for domestic travel.

Orlando, Florida Seattle, Washington New York, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Anchorage, Alaska Chicago Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts

The top international destinations are:

Rome, Italy Vancouver, Canada Paris, France London, England Athens, Greece

AAA: Best, worst time to travel by car

Live traffic conditions in Florida