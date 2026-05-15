Marion County Road Closure: Both lanes shut down in Belleview due to ground depression
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers are asked to stay clear of a portion of SE 110th Street Road in Belleview due to a ground depression.
Authorities reported a ground depression on a Belleview road in Marion County around 8:30 p.m., May 15. The size of the depression is not known at this time.
Where is the ground depression?
What we know:
The Marion County Sheriff's office reported a ground depression at the 7200 block of SE 110th Street Road in Belleview. Both lanes of travel are closed at this time, deputies said.
Authorities are on the scene to assess the situation.
What we don't know:
At this time, it's not known when the road will reopen.
The size and cause of the depression are also not known.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.