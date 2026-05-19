Man arrested after allegedly punching officiant over wedding cost, officials say

The Brief Deputies said the officiant was loading equipment after a wedding when an argument broke out with a man. The suspect allegedly became aggressive, swatted at the victim and his cellphone, and eventually punched him in the stomach while he attempted to call 911. Wells admitted to arguing and swatting at the victim’s phone but denied hitting him.



A South Daytona man was arrested for allegedly punching a wedding officiant following a beach ceremony in Port Orange.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m., May 17 at Toronita Park on South Atlantic Avenue.

Deputies said the officiant, 69, was loading equipment after a wedding when an argument broke out with a man angry over the cost of the wedding – arguing it should have only cost $500.

What we know:

Investigators said the dispute began over comments about the cost of the wedding ceremony and quickly escalated.

The officiant told deputies a man – later identified as William Joseph Wells, 35 – allegedly became aggressive, swatted at him and his cellphone, and eventually punched him in the stomach while he attempted to call 911 and record the encounter, the arrest affidavit said.

Authorities said Wells then left the area in a blue Kia before being located later by South Daytona police. The officiant later identified Wells as the person who hit him, deputies said.

Deputies said Wells admitted to arguing and swatting at the victim’s phone but denied hitting him.

According to the report, the officiant declined medical treatment and said he wanted to pursue charges.

Deputies said Wells has multiple prior battery convictions, including felonies, such as fleeing/eluding and narcotics offenses.

Wells was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.