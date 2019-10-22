Largo teen granted wish to spend day with Dr. Jen Arnold

Julianna Lynch has spent most of her life in and out of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, getting treatments for a life-threatening lung condition. So when Make-A-Wish Southern Florida asked the 16-year-old to plan the day of her dreams, some found it strange for her to ask to spend a day at the hospital.

But that's where you'll find the person who inspires Julie to keep fighting: Dr. Jen Arnold.

Outside of the hospital, she's the star of the reality TV show “The Little Couple” on TLC. At Johns Hopkins All Children's, she's truly a lifesaver for countless families.

Though they had previously never met, Julie said she has drawn strength from the TV star’s ability to overcome odds and health-related problems to have a successful medical career. Dr. Arnold is a neonatologist and the medical director for the Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education.

Julie's mom, Angie, said Arnold is an example that dreams can come true for those who persevere through struggles.

Julie and her family arrived via chauffeur-driven limousine and received a VIP welcome from hospital staff, who were all dressed in “Julianna’s Day!” shirts. Julie also got a custom-made white lab coat and stethoscope.

Dr. Arnold led a tour of the simulation center and the two saved a simulated baby’s life.

Finally, they had a pizza party with Dr. Arnold’s show co-star and husband, Bill, and visited the neonatal intensive care unit.