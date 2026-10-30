Hate symbols painted on trees near Orange County early voting site, officials say

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The Brief Several hate symbols were found painted on trees near an early voting location in Orange County. In a news release, Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel said the swastikas were removed quickly after they were discovered near the Taft Community Center. The Taft Community Center will remain open along with the other county's other early voting sites.



Several hate symbols were found painted on trees near an early voting site in Orange County, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Swastikas painted on trees near voting location

What we know:

The swastikas were found outside the Taft Community Center on South Orange Avenue.

In a news release, elections supervisor Karen Castor Dentel said the office worked with Orange County government and other officials to have the symbols removed.

What they're saying:

"These symbols represent a history of hatred, antisemitism, and violence," Castor Dentel said. "Their presence in our community is deeply disturbing and unacceptable."

"No one should have to encounter symbols of hate and wonder whether they are welcome or safe in the place where they live, work, vote, or participate in their community," Castor Dental added.

What we don't know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

It's unclear when the symbols were found.

Early voting in Orange County

Officials said the Taft Community Center will remain open for early voting, which continues in Orange County through Nov. 1.

The county's 27 early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Election Day is Nov. 3, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.