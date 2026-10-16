Gainesville officer crashes into Marion County school bus, seriously hurt; 3 injured on bus, FHP says

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The Brief A Gainesville police officer was seriously hurt Friday morning after his patrol vehicle crashed into the back of a Marion County school bus. There were 14 people on the bus: 12 students, the bus driver, and a bus guard, officials said. A 9-year-old student, the bus driver, aged 37, and the bus aide, aged 54, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other students on the bus were not hurt.



A Gainesville police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his marked vehicle crashed into the back of a Marion County school bus in Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three people on the bus – a student, the bus driver, and the bus aide – were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

HP: Gainesville police officer crashes into back of Marion County school bus

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:55 a.m. on SW 49 Avenue Road, near SW 82 Place Road. The school bus was stopped with its lights and stop signs activated, preparing for children to board, when the Gainesville police officer's Ford Explore rear-ended the bus.

FHP said there were 14 people on the bus: 12 students, the 37-year-old bus driver, and a 54-year-old bus aide. A 9-year-old student, the bus driver, and the bus aide were all transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other students were transported to school by their parents or another bus that was sent to the scene.

What we don't know:

FHP said the officer, who was off-duty at the time, failed to observe the stopped bus before crashing into it. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The officer has not been identified.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Gainesville Police Department for an update on the officer and a statement.