From Colombia to Central Florida: How Mecatos grew from one cafe to 9 locations

The Brief Mecatos founder Edwin Lurduy came to the U.S. from Colombia when he was 9 years old. His connection to Colombian food and culture inspired him to open the first Mecatos location in 2016. The business has since grown to 9 locations across Central Florida, with more expansions planned.



For Edwin Lurduy, a cup of Colombian coffee or a bite of pan de bono at Mecatos is more than just food. It is a taste of home.

"I came from Colombia when I was nine," he said. "I got to live a good part of my early childhood there and the food has always stuck with me."

That connection to Colombia inspired Lurduy to create Mecatos Bakery & Café, bringing Colombian food and culture to Central Florida.

The menu includes Colombian favorites like empanadas, pan de bono, coffee, and desserts.

"The fact that we can bring a piece of that here, not just for the Colombian-based customer but everybody," Lurduy said. "It’s been a fun experience to see the acceptance."

From one café to nine locations

Lurduy opened the first Mecatos location in 2016.

That one small café has since grown into nine locations across Central Florida with more expansion planned.

Lurduy says that growth is a reflection of the passion and work that went into building the business.

"I think it’s proof that if you work hard on something that you’re passionate about and then you give it your all, the results speak for themselves," he said.

Lurduy also credits the customers who kept coming back and the ones who brought their friends and family with them.

That word-of-mouth helped Mecatos build a loyal customer base and a larger community.

From customer to franchise owner

Nelson Lerma was one of those customers. About a decade ago, he walked into Mecatos looking for a taste of Colombia. He remembers being impressed by the food, coffee, and pastries.

"Just the food that they brought from Colombia, the taste, the coffee and other variety of pastries that they had, I was just wow. This is pretty cool to have a little bit of Colombia here in Central Florida," Lerma said.

Lerma is no longer just a customer. He is also a Mecatos franchise owner in Edgewood and is working on opening his second location in Kissimmee.

For Lerma, being part of the business is about more than owning a franchise. It is about the relationships he has built with the people who walk through the doors.

"It feels like a family. The customers come in, they greet you, they know who you are," Lerma said.

Lurduy says seeing customers like Lerma become part of the business is one of the most rewarding parts of the journey.

"It makes me feel proud, happy about the fact that someone who one day walked into the store, enjoyed a cup of coffee or bread were customers, enjoyed the product, liked it so much, decided to change their lives," Lurduy said.

A piece of Colombia in Central Florida

Ten years ago, Lurduy set out to share a piece of Colombia with Central Florida.

That idea has grown into nine locations and a community of customers, employees, and franchise owners.

"Mecatos has become a staple at the Central Florida community. It feels good," Lurduy said.