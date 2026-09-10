'Formula One': 2 arrested after investigation into Florida baby formula theft ring

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The Brief Florida Attorney James Uthmeier announces the arrests of two people investigators said ran a baby formula theft ring in Florida. Mohammed Alsaidi, 59, and Zeina Abdul-Hassan Sou Zabib, 49, both from Lake Worth, are accused of running the operation out of their home and a warehouse in Davie. Investigators said professional shoplifters, known as boosters, would steal formula from major retailers and then sell it to Alsaidi and Sou Zibb, who would resell it for profit.



Two people were arrested after an investigation into a baby formula theft ring that spanned multiple counties across Florida.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrests during a stop in West Palm Beach on Thursday.

Large baby formula theft ring uncovered

What we know:

Uthmeier said Mohammed Alsaidi, 59, and Zeina Abdul-Hassan Sou Zabib, 49, both from Lake Worth, ran the operation out of their home and a warehouse in Davie.

During a 15-month investigation, dubbed "Formula One," investigators said they uncovered the theft ring that involved professional shoplifters, known as boosters, stealing baby formula from major retailers and then selling it to Alsaidi and Sou Zabib.

Alsaidi and Sou Zabib would then resell the stolen formula for a profit.

Investigators tied the operation to more than 150 baby formula thefts across Florida between 2024 and 2026.

When investigators executed search warrants on Sept. 1, they recovered about 1,000 cans of baby formula in a warehouse in Davie. The cans had a retail value of about $38,000.

The thefts totaled to more than $1 million in stolen merchandise, Uthmeier said.

"Stealing baby formula away from parents who rely on it to feed their children is unconscionable," Uthmeier said. "This couple sat at the top of a criminal enterprise that paid thieves to clear Florida shelves and then resold the stolen formula for more than $1 million in profit."

Multiple people charged in theft ring

Alsaidi and Sou Zabib were arrested on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering and director of dealing in stolen property.

If convicted, they could face up to 90 years each in prison, according to authorities.

Investigators said nearly a dozen more people have been implicated in connection with the theft ring.

Nine boosters accused of working with Alsaidi and Sou Zabib have already been charged, authorities said.