Former Port Orange mixed martial arts coach accused of inappropriate relationship with student

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The Brief Police say a former instructor at a Port Orange gym had an inappropriate relationship with a teenaged student. Estevan Gabriel Martinez-Garcia, 33, is accused of engaging in "grooming behavior" and sending the 16-year-old sexual images. Martinez-Garcia, who no longer lives in Florida, was arrested Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



A former instructor at a Port Orange mixed martial arts gym is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenaged student, according to police.

What we know:

Police said Estevan Gabriel Martinez-Garcia, 33, engaged in "grooming behavior" toward a 16-year-old when he worked at a gym in Port Orange.

According to police, Martinez-Garcia had sexual contact with the teen and sent them sexual images between spring 2025 and spring 2026.

The police department said its Criminal Investigations Division was notified of the alleged inappropriate relationship in July.

Former instructor arrested in New Mexico

Police said investigators were later able to determine that Martinez-Garcia no longer lived in Florida and that he was likely in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Police Department helped locate Martinez-Garcia, who was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He faces several charges, including sexual battery by an offender 24 years of age or older on a victim 16 or 17 years of age, unlawful use of two-way communications device, harmful explicit communication to a minor and lewd and lascivious behavior-written solicitation of a minor.