Florida woman flood proofs home with berm, pipes, pumps and portable barriers

The Brief Donna McDavid believes she finally managed to flood proof her home after multiple floods. McDavid’s Edgewater home is now surrounded by protective barriers. Her home has not flooded since the barrier was finished despite some serious storms, including one in October 2025.



After Hurricane Milton flooded Donna McDavid’s Edgewater home, she decided she’d had enough.

Floodwaters had entered her house for the third time in a matter of years, and she shares it with her mother and son.

Flooding hits home twice

The backstory:

McDavid said two out of the three times she had flooded she lost everything inside.

McDavid, with the help of friend Chuck Martin, built the protective barrier. She said it cost her $10,000, which gave her peace of mind during big storms and rainy stretches like the one we’re in currently. The money she spent is also considerably less than the amount to replace her belongings … twice.

McDavid said the first big test of the system was October 2025. She said it passed with flying colors.

‘Extremely grateful’

What they're saying:

McDavid said her friend approached her with the idea after Hurricane Milton.

"I’m extremely grateful for a friend that helped push through an idea to make it work," McDavid said.

Martin said the design is quite simple.

"So we designed and built this twice as high as what was in the house with a thousand-year storm: 18 inches of rain, so we made it 30 inches," Martin said.