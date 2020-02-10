Florida teen shot in eye by BB gun dies at hospital

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy died days after an 8-year-old grabbed a BB gun that was in the car they were in and shot him.

Tampa police say the shooting happened Feb. 1 in a bank parking lot as the younger boy's father went to an ATM to get cash. The child moved a loaded BB gun in the back seat and hit the teen in the eye. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An investigation is continuing. The names of the boys and the father haven't been released.

