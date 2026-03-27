Orange County's East River High School placed secure hold due to police activity
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County public school was on a secure hold in connection to police activity in the area, Friday afternoon.
The school district reported that the affected school – East River High School in Orland – was placed on a secure hold on March 27. No schools were placed on lockdown, the district confirmed.
The secure hold was lifted around 3:45 p.m., FOX 35's Manny Martinez reported.
It's not known what incident police responded to. The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed a shooting was not reported in the area.
This is an ongoing story, which will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35 reporting.