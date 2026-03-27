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Orange County's East River High School placed secure hold due to police activity

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Published  March 27, 2026 4:33pm EDT
Orange County Schools
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • East River High School in Orlando is placed on a secure hold due to police activity in the area.
    • Orange County Public Schools reported the secure hold affects dismissal on March 27.
    • It's not known what incident police are responding to at this time.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County public school was on a secure hold in connection to police activity in the area, Friday afternoon. 

The school district reported that the affected school – East River High School in Orland – was placed on a secure hold on March 27. No schools were placed on lockdown, the district confirmed. 

The secure hold was lifted around 3:45 p.m., FOX 35's Manny Martinez reported. 

It's not known what incident police responded to. The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed a shooting was not reported in the area. 

This is an ongoing story, which will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35 reporting. 

Orange County Schools