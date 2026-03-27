Orange County's East River High School placed secure hold due to police activity

The Brief East River High School in Orlando is placed on a secure hold due to police activity in the area. Orange County Public Schools reported the secure hold affects dismissal on March 27. It's not known what incident police are responding to at this time.



An Orange County public school was on a secure hold in connection to police activity in the area, Friday afternoon.

The school district reported that the affected school – East River High School in Orland – was placed on a secure hold on March 27. No schools were placed on lockdown, the district confirmed.

The secure hold was lifted around 3:45 p.m., FOX 35's Manny Martinez reported.

It's not known what incident police responded to. The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed a shooting was not reported in the area.

This is an ongoing story, which will be updated when more information is made available.