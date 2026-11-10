Florida midterm turnout reaches second-highest level in 30 years

The Brief Florida recorded 60.9% voter turnout in the midterms, the second-highest rate in 30 years, with more than 8.3 million ballots cast. Amendment 3 passed with nearly 62% support and may have helped drive voter participation, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Recounts are underway in two races, with statewide results expected to be certified Nov. 17.



Florida recorded 60.9% voter turnout in the midterm election, the second-highest rate in the state in the past three decades.

More than 8 million residents cast ballots, with a property tax amendment drawing significant participation across the state.

7.9 million voters weighed in on Amendment 3

The backstory:

About 8.3 million Floridians voted in the midterm election, putting turnout roughly 7 percentage points above the 2022 midterm but 2 percentage points below the 2018 election, when Gov. Ron DeSantis was first elected.

More than 7.9 million voters weighed in on Amendment 3, which was approved by nearly 62% of voters. The measure increases the non-school homestead property tax exemption from $50,000 to $250,000 over two years.

All 67 Florida counties recorded turnout above 50%. About two-thirds of ballots were cast before Election Day, either through mail voting or at early voting locations.

Amendment 3 was a major part of the election debate after DeSantis urged lawmakers to place the property tax proposal on the ballot.

The governor suggested the measure helped drive voter participation and contributed to Republican support in other races.

Two other proposed constitutional amendments were rejected and each received about 100,000 fewer votes than Amendment 3.

A county-by-county look

Turnout varied across Florida, with Sumter County, home to The Villages, recording the highest rate at 73.6%. Jefferson County was the only other county above 70%, with 70.1%.

Among major population centers, Palm Beach County recorded 64.9% turnout, followed by Hillsborough County at 63.2%, Miami-Dade County at 60.5%, Broward County at 60.4%, Orange County at 57.8% and Duval County at 55.1%.

Santa Rosa County had the state's lowest turnout at 51.9%.

‘We are doing the right thing’

What they're saying:

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said the turnout reflected strong voter participation and interest in the election.

"The turnout results, the percentage of turnout and the enthusiasm of people wanting to vote just proves that we are doing the right thing," Byrd said.

He noted that more than 8 million Floridians participated in choosing representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels.

DeSantis credited Amendment 3 with helping bring voters to the polls.

"Had Amendment 3 not been on the ballot, you know, I don't know that we turn out the voters that we ended up turning out," DeSantis told reporters last Wednesday.

"People wanted to vote yes on that. And then many of them ended up voting Republican later on down the ballot," he said.

What's next:

Machine recounts have been called in two races: a Florida legislative seat on the Space Coast, where a Democrat appears to have defeated the incumbent, and a congressional race in South Florida that Republicans are seeking to retain.

The unofficial election results are scheduled to be confirmed by the state Elections Canvassing Commission at its Nov. 17 meeting.