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Florida live midterm election results: Agriculture Commissioner

By
FOX 35 Orlando
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • The race for agriculture commissioner is between incumbent Wilton Simpson and challenger Joey Atkins.

Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide between Wilton Simpson and Joey Atkins for Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Florida Agriculture commissioner

Live election results: Florida map

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections