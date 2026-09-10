Florida man accused of carjacking work truck at knifepoint arrested after I-95 pursuit

The Brief A man accused of stealing a work truck at knifepoint was arrested after a pursuit on I-95 into Flagler County. Deputies say the suspect returned to the scene before fleeing again with a woman and two children. A woman was arrested on charge of falsely reporting a crime; victim says he's grateful no one was hurt.



A Volusia County man is accused of carjacking a work truck at knifepoint before leading law enforcement on a pursuit into Flagler County.

Deputies used stop sticks to end the chase and arrested him, authorities said.

What they're saying:

Raymond Sylvester said he stopped at a gas station in Ormond Beach on a Saturday morning to check equipment in the back of his work truck when a man ran past him, climbed into the driver's seat and drove away.

"I just didn't think something like this would happen to me. Stepped out of my truck for a second," Sylvester said.

Investigators identified the suspect as 31-year-old Lee Miller. According to Sylvester, Miller later returned to the gas station to pick up Daniella Alvarez and two children before threatening him with a knife.

"He starts screaming with his knife, 'If you don't let my family in this truck, I'm going to kill you,'" Sylvester said. "I couldn't do anything but step back and watch her load her kid in my son's car seat, and then they tore out again."

Authorities said Miller fled north on Interstate 95 into Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies located the stolen vehicle and successfully deployed stop sticks after learning the suspect was armed and that a woman and children were still inside.

Deputies said Miller abandoned the truck near a Wendy's on Old Kings Road, allowing deputies to safely rescue the woman and children before launching a search for the suspect.

With assistance from the sheriff's office drone team, FireFlight helicopter and K-9 Unit, deputies located and arrested Miller.

He is charged in Flagler County with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and child neglect, in addition to charges filed in Volusia County.

Investigators said Alvarez initially claimed to be a victim but later determined she was allegedly involved in the carjacking. She was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime. The investigation remains ongoing.

"This guy made the mistake of trying to flee into our county and thinking he could get away from our deputies," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "There's nowhere you can hide from FCSO, and he just ended up caught and sweaty from all the running he did."

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office also said reports of a shooting during the incident were unfounded.

Sylvester said he has since replaced his work truck and is grateful no one was injured.

"Just an unfortunate situation," he said. "Be aware of your surroundings."