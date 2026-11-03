Florida 2026 voter guide: Find your polling location
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Florida's general election.
They will cast their ballots to decide several key races, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate and multiple amendments.
Voters will need to cast their ballots at their assigned polling location.
Finding your polling location
Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.
This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.
To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.
Brevard County
To find your precinct, click here.
Flagler County
To find your precinct, click here.
Lake County
To find your precinct, click here.
Marion County
To find your precinct, click here.
Orange County
To find your precinct, click here.
Osceola County
To find your precinct, click here.
Seminole County
To find your precinct, click here.
Sumter County
To find your precinct, click here.
Volusia County
To find your precinct, click here.
When will the polls be open?
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Division of Elections and previous FOX 35 reporting.