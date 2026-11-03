Florida 2026 voter guide: Find your polling location

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The Brief Election Day for the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Voters will need to cast their ballots at their assigned polling location. Scroll down to find your county Supervisor of Election website.



Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Florida's general election.

They will cast their ballots to decide several key races, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate and multiple amendments.

Voters will need to cast their ballots at their assigned polling location.

Finding your polling location

Voters casting their ballot on Election Day must go to their assigned polling location.

This is different than early voting, when voters can go to any designated location within their county.

To find your assigned polling place, voters can visit the website for their county's Supervisor of Elections.

Brevard County

To find your precinct, click here.

Flagler County

To find your precinct, click here.

Lake County

To find your precinct, click here.

Marion County

To find your precinct, click here.

Orange County

To find your precinct, click here.

Osceola County

To find your precinct, click here.

Seminole County

To find your precinct, click here.

Sumter County

To find your precinct, click here.

Volusia County

To find your precinct, click here.

When will the polls be open?

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.