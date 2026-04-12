FHP trooper hurt after DUI suspect hits patrol car, officials say

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The Brief The suspect was arrested and charged with DUI after registering a blood alcohol content of .159, nearly twice the legal limit. The trooper sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Their current condition has not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.



A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured early Sunday morning after a crash involving a suspected impaired driver along Interstate 75 in Collier County.

According to FHP, the incident occurred around 3:18 a.m. on April 12, along northbound I-75 near mile marker 64.

Officials say a marked FHP patrol vehicle was parked at an angle with its emergency blue lights activated, partially blocking the outside travel lane and shoulder. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Reports suggest that a state trooper was standing on the paved shoulder assisting a disabled motorist when a northbound Toyota sedan approached in the outside lane.

Investigators say the front of the Toyota struck the left front side of the patrol vehicle. The impact was so severe that it tore off the Charger’s left front tire and bumper. Debris from the crash then struck the trooper.

The trooper sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Their current condition has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Ronald Munas of Sarasota, was not injured. Troopers say he was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI after registering a blood alcohol content of .159, nearly twice the legal limit.

He was taken to the Collier County Jail. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.