Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2026: What to know about special event zone, hours, headlines, and tickets

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The Brief Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2026 at Tinker Field, near Camping World Stadium. A special event zone was designated across different areas near the festival to avoid severe traffic complications, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Select tickets are still available for sale on EDC Orlando's website.



Electric Daisy Carnival will make its fifteenth debut at Tinker Field over the weekend, including over 40 artists.

Special Event Zone in surrounding areas

Local perspective:

A special event zone has been designated from 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 to 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2026 to address any unpermitted event around the festival, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Under a special event zone, all traffic fines are doubled and vehicles can be impounded for any traffic violations.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office designated special event zones ahead of EDC Orlando. Credit: FOX 35

The sheriff's office says the special event zone was put in place to avoid any severe traffic complications. Here are the boundaries for the special event zones:

Colonial Drive from Tampa Avenue to Hiawassee Road

John Young Parkway from SR 408 to WD Judge Road

Old Winter Garden Road from John Young Parkway to Ferguson Drive

EDC Orlando 2026: Where is it, when is it?

Timeline:

EDC kicks off this year on Friday Nov. 6, 2026, with the festival's last day being on Sunday Nov. 8, 2026. Every day, gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Here are the hours:

Nov. 6, 2026, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Nov. 7, 2026, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Nov. 8, 2026, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The three-day festival takes place every year at Tinker Field.

Meet the line up:

This year's line-up will include popular headliners like David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Alesso, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Mau P, SLANDER, and Wooli.

Can I still go?

Tickets are still available:

Although three-day passes are sold out on the festival's website, select tickets for Sunday are still available, as well as select tickets for amenities like after parties and shuttle services.