Distressed vessel beached in Brevard County after 9 rescued by Carnival cruise

The Brief The crew of the Carnival Mardi Gras successfully rescued nine stranded people on Saturday, May 16, after spotting a disabled vessel drifting near the Sebastian Inlet. The nine survivors were brought safely on board and were transferred to Bahamian authorities upon the ship's arrival in Nassau on Sunday. The boat was seen on Monday, May 18 beached in Brevard County.



Days after nine people were rescued by a Carnival cruise ship sailing to the Bahamas, the distressed vessel became beached in Brevard County.

It was a call to the nearby Carnival Mardi Gras, which sailed out of Port Canaveral, on Saturday, May 16, that alerted the cruise crew to rescue the stranded people in the distressed vehicle.

"We're out of gas," the passengers of the boat yelled, Tonia Badura, a cruise passenger, told FOX 35's Esther Bower. "No food no water," the passengers continued to say, Badura said.

Carnival Mardi Gras rescued passengers of a distressed vessel on May 16. Source (Tonia Badura).

What we know:

On May 16, the Carnival Mardi Gras rescued nine people on a small boat out near Sebastian Inlet in Florida.

The cruise ship spotted the boat's distressed flag. Badura said the nine on board were trying to get the attention of rescuers.

The Carnival ship saw the distress flag, notified the U.S. Coast Guard, and brought the passengers safely on board.

Distressed boat drifts out to sea

Though the nine passengers were rescued, the vessel was left adrift, the Coast Guard said.

By Monday afternoon, the white mid-sized boat with a half red and lime green flag and a blue tarp blowing in the air, was on a beach in Brevard County. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the boat on the beach was the same boat the nine passengers were in.

The Coast Guard was not involved in the rescue. Therefore, it did not take possession of the vessel.

The Coast Guard said the boat was inspected for potential pollution concerns, but no signs of discharge or hazardous materials were found onboard.

"Once it was determined there was no threat to the marine environment, the matter transitioned to state and local authorities," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement to FOX 35.

Who's responsible for moving the boat?

What we don't know:

The boat's passengers were taken to port in Nassau, Bahamas and disembarked with Bahamian authorities, Carnival said. It's not known how long they were drifting at sea.

On Monday, the boat was surrounded by caution tape for beachgoers to stay clear, but it's not known who is responsible for moving the boat.