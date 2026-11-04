DeSantis warns GOP faces years of political fallout after sweeping election losses

The Brief DeSantis warned that sweeping Democratic victories nationwide could leave Republicans struggling to regain power in Washington for years. Florida Republicans held most statewide offices but lost legislative seats as Democrats gained ground. Democrats see the results as evidence Florida remains competitive, while DeSantis blamed national voter dissatisfaction and state GOP infighting for the losses.



Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Wednesday that Republicans could face years of political setbacks following sweeping Democratic victories across the country, describing the election results as one of the party's most significant defeats in decades.

While Florida Republicans avoided the worst of the national losses, Democrats made gains in the state Legislature and say the results show Florida remains politically competitive.

What we know:

Republicans lost control of both the U.S. House and Senate as Democrats scored unexpected victories in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. The results followed voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's handling of inflation and the war in Iran.

In Florida, Republicans retained statewide offices and maintained their U.S. House advantage but lost their supermajority in the state Legislature.

Democrats gained a net of 15 seats in the Florida House, potentially narrowing the Republican advantage to approximately 70-50, depending on outstanding races. If that margin holds, Republicans would have their smallest majority in the chamber since taking control in the 1990s.

Florida firewall?

Big picture view:

DeSantis described Florida as a firewall against the national Democratic wave, pointing to his administration's record and a proposed property tax cut as factors that helped Republicans maintain support.

However, Florida Democrats believe the results could signal a shift in the state's political landscape. They argue that close statewide races demonstrate that Florida remains competitive and deserves greater financial investment from national Democratic leaders.

Republicans, meanwhile, face questions about their national strategy and the potential long-term consequences of losing unified control of Washington.

The backstory:

DeSantis became a prominent Republican alternative to Trump after winning reelection in Florida by 20 percentage points in 2022. However, his 2024 presidential campaign struggled to gain traction against Trump's strong support among Republican voters.

The governor also pointed to ongoing disagreements with former Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez, a Miami Republican, as a factor in the party's legislative losses.

The two repeatedly clashed over DeSantis' legislative priorities, including an artificial intelligence bill of rights and a medical freedom measure. DeSantis also rejected several of Perez's proposals, including a broad sales tax reduction in 2025.

DeSantis blamed Perez's leadership and the Legislature's internal conflicts for Republicans losing 15 seats.

‘A meteor strike’

What they're saying:

DeSantis described the national election results as more significant than a typical political wave.

"Last night we witnessed – to call it a wave I don’t think would be really accurate. It’s the political equivalent of a meteor strike that went all around the United States – blue states, red states and everything in between," DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol.

He also warned that Republicans could spend years trying to regain unified control of the federal government.

"I don’t think most of us thought it would be quite this bad," DeSantis said. "This is really going to have an impact, two years, four years, six years, maybe even longer before Republicans can exercise unified control in Washington as we have over the last two years."

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried said the state's close races should encourage national Democrats to invest more heavily in Florida.

"We accomplished all of this without major national investment here in our state," Fried said. "For years, Florida has been written off by people who believe the state is no longer competitive and too expensive. I hope they are paying attention this morning."

Incoming House Democratic Leader Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, also celebrated the party's gains.

"Florida voters made history last night, and they changed the balance of power in Tallahassee," Hunschofsky said. "Last night, Floridians proved that no seat is out of reach."

DeSantis, however, cautioned against interpreting the results as a permanent shift toward Democrats.

"Democrats are unpopular. They were able to win based off the sentiment that exists in the country right now. They did not earn a mandate to indulge all of their left-wing fantasies," he said.

"This was not a positive view of the Democrats. This was a rejection of Republicans in Washington and Democrats just happened to be the beneficiary."

What's next:

DeSantis said he remains focused on his final two months in office and declined to discuss his political future.

The election results leave both parties preparing for the next political battles in Florida, with Republicans seeking to rebuild their legislative strength and Democrats looking to capitalize on their gains.

For DeSantis, the challenge will be maintaining Florida's Republican political advantage while his party confronts a broader national setback.