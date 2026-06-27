DeSantis vetoes Florida e-bike safety bill, citing enforcement concerns

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have created statewide e-bike safety rules, citing enforcement and government overreach concerns. The measure would have set sidewalk speed limits, tracked crash data and created an e-bike safety task force. Local governments will continue regulating e-bikes under their own ordinances following the veto.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have created statewide regulations for electric bicycles, saying the measure could lead to unnecessary government oversight and create confusion for riders and law enforcement.

The bill, Senate Bill 382, would have imposed a 10 mph speed limit for e-bike riders traveling within 50 feet of pedestrians, created a statewide system to collect e-bike crash data and established a safety task force to recommend future policies.

What we know:

In his veto, DeSantis said the legislation could result in increased law enforcement surveillance and questioned the need to create a task force while simultaneously enacting new regulations. He also said some provisions could have unintended consequences.

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Supporters of the bill said statewide standards would replace a patchwork of local ordinances governing e-bike use and improve public safety. They argued consistent rules would make compliance easier for riders traveling between cities and counties.

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With the veto, regulation of e-bikes will remain largely in the hands of local governments. Law enforcement agencies across Florida said they will continue enforcing existing local ordinances while educating riders about safe operation.