Deputies: Physical therapist at Riverview hospital caught sexually assaulting elderly patient

A physical therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a female patient, and Hillsborough County detectives said there could be more victims.

Late Monday night, deputies responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview. They said an alarm inside the 75-year-old patient’s room was going off, and the nurse checked a live feed of the patient’s room.

Detectives said she witnessed 30-year-old Regginald Jackson, the physical therapist, sexually assaulting the patient.

Jackson has been a licensed physical therapist in Florida for nearly three years, and has had no prior incidents or complaints, according to Department of Health records.

Hillsborough County detectives said when they tried to question Jackson, he refused to make a comment. He was arrested on sexual battery charges.

“This is an appalling breach of trust and abuse by a person who is trained and paid to look out for the well-being of patients,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I am disgusted by the actions of Regginald Jackson, and we will work diligently to find out if there are others who have been victimized by him in the past to ensure that justice is served.”

BayCare officials said they plan to terminate Jackson.

"We appreciate the team member who took appropriate, swift action after witnessing suspicious activity and we remain in close contact with authorities as they conduct their investigation. BayCare is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all our patients and team members and we do not tolerate the alleged conduct," according to a statement.

Detectives said this may not have been Jackson’s first offense and he could have abused more patients.

They are asking for anyone with information about prior incidents to call the agency at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 1-800-873-8477.

