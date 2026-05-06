Scrapyard fire breaks out in DeLand: City officials advise residents to remain indoors

The Brief City officials in DeLand are warning residents to stay indoors and keep their windows closed after a scrapyard fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Central Florida Recycling Center. Fire crews are currently battling the blaze, though the exact size and intensity of the fire remain unknown. While no injuries have been reported, authorities emphasize that the smoke can cause significant eye and lung irritation for those in the immediate area.



City officials are warning DeLand residents to stay clear of an active scrapyard fire, which can cause eye and lung irritation, they said.

Fire crews responded to the area of Garfield Avenue and Samuel Street after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, May 6.

Where is the fire?

The city of DeLand reported a scrapyard fire at Central Florida Recycling Center, near the intersection of Garfield and Samuel.

Nearby residents are advised to stay indoors and to keep their windows closed.

Was anyone hurt?

What we don't know:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The size and intensity of the fire is also not known.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.