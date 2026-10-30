Deadly crash shuts down stretch of SR-408 in Orange County, FHP says

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A deadly crash has shut down parts of State Road 408 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 1 near Gotha.

All eastbound lanes of SR-408 are closed while crews work to clear the crash.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.