Crews in Lady Lake attempting search for worker at road construction site cave-in

Authorities say a construction worker became trapped after a cave-in near a road construction site in Lake County late Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic has been re-routed near the scene where U.S. Highway 27/441 crosses over County Road 25 in Lady Lake.

"Lake County Fire Rescue and the Villages Fire Rescue are actively involved with a construction accident with one patient on 441," said a spokesperson with Lake County Fire Rescue. "A Unified Command has been established between Lake County Fire Rescue, the Villages Fire Rescue, and Lady Lake Police Department."

Crews have brought in a vacuum excavating truck to assist in the search for the missing worker.

