Casselberry man, 63, struck and killed by SUV driver who fled scene: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after troopers said a pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive in Casselberry on Wednesday evening. Now, troopers said they are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, witnesses told troopers that a silver Audi SUV was traveling westbound on Eagle Circle. A 63-year-old Casselberry man was walking across Eagle Circle from north to south when he was struck by the SUV. That vehicle left before troopers arrived, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Eagle Circle.

"At this time, this is all the information we currently have regarding the suspect vehicle," said FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene gathering evidence and portions of Eagle Circle were blocked off to traffic. The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or 911.