Burn ban issued for parts of Orange County, officials say

The Brief Orange County officials have issued a burn ban for all unincorporated areas of the county and Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland and Eatonville. The ban prohibits unpermitted outdoor burning, recreational open burning such as campfires and burning of yard waste. Officials said the burn ban comes as the drought index rises.



A burn ban is now in effect for parts of Orange County due to an ongoing drought.

County officials issued the burn ban on Sunday for unincorporated parts of the county, including Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland and Eatonville.

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What type of burning does the bun ban cover?

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning unless a permit has been issued, recreational open burning such as campfires, ceremonial bonfires, outdoor fireplaces, and open flame heating devices.

Burning of yard waste, debris, trash and other materials is also prohibited, according to a news release from the county.

The use of outdoor grills or pits is not affected by the ban, officials said.

The burn ban comes as the drought index rises.

"Burn bans are automatically instituted under Orange County's Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index meets or exceeds 500," the county said in a new release.

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Ways to protect from fire danger

Orange County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to protect themselves and their homes from fire danger by clearing trash and dead vegetation from yards, removing leaves from roofs and gutters, and using caution when grilling and camping.

Officials also recommend residents have a plan and emergency kit packed in case an evacuation is ordered.