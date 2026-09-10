Federal agents respond to apartment complex in Seminole County

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FBI agents and local law enforcement responded to an apartment complex in Seminole County on Thursday.

The active scene was located near Seaport Circle and Howell Branch Road near Winter Park.

A spokesperson with the FBI said agents were "conducting court-authorized activity" at the apartment complex.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information released by the FBI.



