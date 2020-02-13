Authorities: 18-year-old California homicide suspect found in Arizona

article

An 18-year-old homicide suspect from Fresno County was found in Avondale, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 10, authorities received several calls about a shooting at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, they found 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga dead on the ground from a gunshot wound, says Tony Botti with the sheriff's office.

This marked the county's first homicide case of the year.

Information lead detectives to identify Julian Torres as the suspect responsible for the shooting. They learned he fled to Phoenix shortly after the shooting.

With the help of Arizona authorities, on Feb. 4, Torres was found at a home in the 3900 block of N. 125th Lane in Avondale. Botti says Torres waived his right to an extradition hearing and was taken back to Fresno on Feb. 13.

Torres was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Det. Carl Chalmers at 559-600-8207. You may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.