Watch: Astronauts conduct spacewalk at International Space Station

article

The Brief NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk will conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday. The astronauts will install a solar array that will provide additional power to the space station. The spacewalk is expected to last just under seven hours, according to NASA.



Two astronauts on the International Space Station are suiting up for a historic spacewalk.

The spacewalk is scheduled for Thursday around 8 a.m. ET.

This will mark the 285th spacewalk at the ISS and the 100th to be conducted from the orbiting lab's Quest airlock without the space shuttle present, according to NASA.

What will the astronauts be doing during the spacewalk?

What to expect:

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk are conducting the spacewalk.

For Thursday's operation, the astronauts will install and deploy a solar array that will provide additional power to the space station.

NASA flight engineers Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney will help Menon and Kutryk suit up and also operate the Canadarm2 robotic arm while the array is installed.

The spacewalk is expected to last several hours, according to NASA.

How to watch

NASA will have live coverage of the spacewalk on its free NASA+ app and its YouTube channel.

More spacewalks planned

Thursday's spacewalk is the eighth one this year.

Another one is scheduled for Nov. 5, with Menon and Kutryk expected to venture back out to install a final solar array as part of a years-long upgrade project.