Alligator spotted near dog park in Oviedo prompts warning for park goers

The Brief A small alligator has been seen on the water's surface at Shane Kelly Park in Oviedo. The city is sharing tips you need to know to stay safe. According to the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission, alligator courtship is in early April, mating in May-June.



City officials in Oviedo are urging caution after spotting an alligator at Shane Kelly Park, noting increased activity during mating season.

The alligator, described as relatively small, has been seen above the water’s surface and in a nearby connected body of water.

What we know:

The City of Oviedo snapped a picture of an alligator above the surface at Shane Kelly Park in Oviedo.

Although the alligator wasn’t large, the city is warning residents to stay vigilant as we are in alligator mating season. Park goers who have seen it tell FOX 35 News it keeps to itself and also makes an appearance at a connected body of water near Shane Kelly park.

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According to the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC), alligator courtship is in early April, mating in May-June. Females lay 32–46 eggs in a mound nest in late June/early July. Hatching follows 63–68 days later, from mid-August to early September.

The city’s advice

Never feed alligators, as it is dangerous and illegal. Keep your pets on a leash and don’t walk too close to the water's edge. Don’t swim outside non-posted areas and swim only during daylight hours. Keep an eye out for your kids if they are playing near water and pay attention to your surroundings, and if you see a baby alligator, know the mother is close by watching. Never handle baby alligators, they are not pets.

How to report a pesky alligator

Florida Wildlife and Conservation provides a nuisance alligator hotline. That hotline is a statewide initiative that allows Floridians a way to report pesky alligators that are at least 4 feet in length.

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You can reach that toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).