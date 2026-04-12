3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Ocala driveway, troopers say

The Brief A 3-year-old girl is dead after a truck struck her in an Ocala driveway on Sunday, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.



Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was killed after being struck in a driveway on Sunday, according to officials.

Officials said it happened in the 5400 block of NE 35th Street in Ocala just before 4 p.m. A man was backing out of the driveway of the residence when he struck the girl, troopers said.

The girl was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.