3 U.S. Marshals shot issuing warrant in the Bronx

Police have descended on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx where three U.S. Marshals have been injured in a shootout, according to the NYPD.

The marshals were shot at about 5:30 a.m. Friday while attempting to issue a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Massachusetts, sources told FOX 5 News. The officers were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Andre Sterling, 35, was shot and killed. A second suspect was injured in the shooting.

SkyFox was over the scene where police could be seen gathered outside 4085 Ely Avenue off Edenwald Avenue.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.