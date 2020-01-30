2 suspects arrested after officer-involved shooting in Orange County

Two suspects are facing some serious charges of armed kidnapping and stealing a car, forcing an officer to open fire during a wild chase.

De'Angelo Stephenson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. Stephenson's alleged partner, Trave Billings, is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot by police.

Neighbors say the situation played out like a movie.

"Hands up, pulled his jacket up so they could check his waist. He turned around, he got on his knees and they handcuffed him."

Orlando police say it all started when they were doing undercover surveillance and saw the suspects forcing a man into a car. They followed the vehicle, then said they saw Billings jump out of the vehicle and tried to carjack a person.

"Unable to do so, he went away from the area, our officers obviously tried to engage him. And at that point, he was armed with weapons and a shooting took place," Orlando Chief of Police Orlando Rolon said.

Police shot Billings at least once and found two guns on him, they said.

Police were not hurt during Wednesday's shooting.