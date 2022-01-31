2 injured after plane crashes on I-95 in Flagler County: officials

article

Two people were injured after a plane crashed on I-95 in Flagler County.

According to officials, the plane came down at 1:06 p.m. on Monday. There were two people on board and only minor injuries were reported.

No one was transported.

"The #FCSO is assisting at the scene of a single-engine plane crash on I-95 north," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Monday. "The occupants sustained minor injuries and two lanes on 95 northbound will be re-opening shortly."

