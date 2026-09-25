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17-year-old shot in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published September 25, 2026 6:12 PM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 6:12 PM EDT
17-year-old hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say
17-year-old hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say

17-year-old hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say

A 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 
    • The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Liming Avenue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot Firday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Liming Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a 911 emergency and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, officials said. That teen was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the teen was shot nor the circumstances that led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"We are in the early stages of the investigation, so we do not have any additional details to share at this time," the sheriff's office said.

The Source: This information is from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County News