17-year-old shot in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Liming Avenue



The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot Firday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Liming Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a 911 emergency and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, officials said. That teen was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the teen was shot nor the circumstances that led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"We are in the early stages of the investigation, so we do not have any additional details to share at this time," the sheriff's office said.