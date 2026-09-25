17-year-old shot in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot Firday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
What we know:
Deputies responded to Liming Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a 911 emergency and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, officials said. That teen was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said how the teen was shot nor the circumstances that led to the shooting.
What they're saying:
"We are in the early stages of the investigation, so we do not have any additional details to share at this time," the sheriff's office said.
The Source: This information is from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.