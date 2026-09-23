1 critical in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

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The Brief Daytona Beach police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. One person was hurt and taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no threat to the community, police said.



One person has been seriously hurt after a shooting Wednesday night in Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to South Palmetto Avenue on Wednesday night for reports of a shooting and found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said those involved have been accounted for and that there is no community threat.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating the circumstances that may have led to the shooting. The names of those involved have not been released. It's unclear at this time if anyone is considered to be a suspect or has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"The Daytona Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting but can confirm that there is no ongoing threat to our community. All parties involved have been accounted for.

At this time, the names of the involved parties will not be released.

The Daytona Beach Police Department will not be conducting interviews or releasing additional statements at this time. We ask for the public’s continued patience as detectives work to conduct a thorough investigation."