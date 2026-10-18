Orlando weather: Cool, breezy conditions wrap up the weekend

The blustery and comfier conditions are taking center stage behind yesterday's cold front. It'll be much brighter today, but a few sprinkles are possible with this strong onshore flow.



COMFIER BUT WINDY SUNDAY, DRIER PATTERN DEVELOPING

A refreshing breeze out of the north and north-east is pulling cooler, crisp air into Central Florida, but it's becoming strong. Wind gusts could top out around 30–40 mph across the region, with Wind Advisories in effect through 8 PM near the coast.

The plus is we'll see a drier end to our weekend behind yesterday's cold front, but it won't be completely rain-free.

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We'll see isolated, light coastal-moving showers passing through into the afternoon, bringing rain chances around 20%.

Otherwise, partly sunny conditions will prevail as temperatures feel comfortably below normal across the region. High pressure building in behind this front will make for bright sunshine as we kick off the workweek, but we'll still see a few clouds from time to time. A couple of are also possible, especially near the beaches.



HAZARDOUS BEACH AND BOATING CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Between the tightening pressure gradient behind our cold front a developing nor'easter spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast, winds will be cranking across Central Florida! Expect gusty breezy conditions inland, but the real impact will be felt along our east coast beaches and local waters.

High Surf Advisories are in effect at all of our East Coast Beaches through early Tuesday AM.

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A Small Craft Advisory is in effect with strong northeast winds sustained at 20–30 mph and gusts topping 35 mph. A Gale Warning is in play out into the ocean. That's where wind gusts could rise to near 45 mph.

Waves will build rapidly to 8–10 feet (occasionally higher offshore), making boating conditions extremely hazardous.

Along the coast, expect rough surf, large breaking waves, and a high risk of dangerous, life-threatening rip currents. Beachgoers and mariners should use extreme caution and consider staying out of the water through the remainder of the weekend.



FALL-LIKE LOWS ON THE DOCKET

High temperatures today will top out around 77° across the Orlando metro, while coastal areas stay slightly cooler in the mid-70s with northeast winds gusting up to 35–40 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back below normal, dipping into the middle to upper 60s. Our northwest counties, like Marion, Lake, and Sumter look to dip back down into the upper 50s, so you may want a light jacket at the bus stop.

We'll hold onto this pleasant, below-normal temperature stretch through midweek with daytime highs near 80°.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system situated off the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts. This area of interest is interacting with a frontal boundary, producing gusty winds and heavy rain well offshore.

While environmental conditions could allow for some gradual, slow development over the next few days as it moves generally northeastward over open water, chances of tropical formation remain low at 30% over the next 7 days.

This system is tracking away from Florida and poses no direct threats to our area, though it continues to contribute to our breezy conditions and hazardous beach/boating weather.

No other tropical cyclone development is expected across the Gulf, Caribbean Sea, or Atlantic over the next week.