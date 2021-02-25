White Castle resumes online ordering in Orlando, but there's a catch

White Castle will resume taking online orders in Orlando on Thursday after having to stop because of overwhelming demand.

The company had to halt online ordering less than hours after launching its virtual kitchen on Tuesday. It didn't take any orders on Wednesday "as we invest some time to prepare," the company said.

Many customers were left frustrated, and hungry, after eagerly ordering on Tuesday only to have their orders not able to be filled. One FOX 35 viewer said she ordered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday when online ordering began through Uber Eats. After waiting two hours, she was notified that it was canceled.

In a statement, White Castle said, "Because of overwhelming demand, we have pressed PAUSE for online ordering for now. Thanks for your patience and we look forward to satisfying your craving soon."

The company resumes online ordering on Thursday, February 25, at 10 a.m. but it will be for on-line pick-up orders only. They will not be taking delivery orders through Uber Eats for now, "but do look forward to offering that service soon."

Customers can order through the White Castle app or at order.whitecastle.com.

White Castle launched its virtual kitchen located near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive ahead of the opening of its stand-alone restaurant that will open near Disney World this spring.