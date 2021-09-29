Small plane with 2 occupants lands in Port Orange field

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a small plane crash in Port Orange.

A spokesman for the agency said a plane with two occupants landed in an open field along Jerry Circle early Wednesday afternoon.

The departure and destination sites for the plane were not immediately known but the Spruce Creek Fly-in Airport is located less than two miles from where the aircraft made its emergency landing.

The plane could be seen upside down in the field. Both the pilot and passenger made it out of the plane and it appears there are no significant injuries, the spokesman said.

