Pinellas Park teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Pinellas Park police found a scary scene Friday, putting into an effect an Amber Alert and a frantic search for a missing teenager.

Police were called to a home where a 16-year-old was supposed to babysit, but when the teen's client showed up with her young child, the home where the teen was supposed to be looked like a crime scene.

Pinellas Park police say the home appeared to have been broken into and there was evidence of a struggle, including blood and hair extensions. Someone had also cut through the screen of a window in the back of the house.

Fearing something happened to the teen, multiple agencies deployed bloodhounds and several resources to find the teen.

Police said they had reason to believe the teen had been at the home with her boyfriend. Officers soon uncovered video of the teen's boyfriend leaving the home by himself.

Meanwhile, tips flooded in after the Amber Alert was issued. Tipsters said the teen and her boyfriend were with the boyfriend's mother. When officers arrive at the home of the boyfriend's mother, the teen girl ran from officers.

Officers caught up with her and also detained her boyfriend. Police said they still don't know what happened, but they are glad the case had a positive resolution.

"We do know the best news of the day is [the teen girl] was recovered, [the teen girl] is safe," a spokesman for Pinellas Park Police Department said.

He added charges could be filed against both teens.