Philadelphia police investigating claim Gritty physically assaulted teen

article

Philadelphia police say they are investigating an accusation that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot 'Gritty' physically assaulted a teenage boy during a photo shoot.

The alleged incident happened in November at the Wells Fargo Center.

Investigators say Chris Greenwell, of Newark, Delaware, claims he and his 13-year-old son were attending a special meet and greet with Gritty at an event for Flyers season ticket holders. After the pair had a picture taken with the mascot, Greenwell claims his son playfully patted Gritty on the head and then Gritty hopped up out of his chair and punched the teen in his back.

Greenwell posted on his Facebook page that he went to police after he couldn’t come to an agreement with Comcast Spectacor. Police say they haven’t found any corroborating evidence and no witnesses have come forward but they are still looking into the case.

The Flyers said in a statement Wednesday, “We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."

The police investigation is ongoing with South Detectives.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP