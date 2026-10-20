Orlando weather: Sunshine, comfortable weather in Central Florida this week

The Brief Expect sunshine and comfortable weather in Central Florida this week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tracking the tropics: No direct tropical impacts are expected in Florida.



A beautiful week is upon us with sunshine and very nice temperatures.

Comfortable temps:

Morning lows will be cool, crisp and fall-like, dipping into the 50s and 60s for morning lows.

Any sweatshirts or jackets will be shed by the afternoon hours as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

This trend of rain-free and beautiful weather will last through at least Friday, before spotty shower chances build in for the weekend.

Dangerous surf at the beaches

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through tonight.

Large breaking waves of 6–10 feet, life-threatening rip currents and possible beach erosion will make swimming extremely dangerous.

Officials urge beach-goers to stay out of the ocean.

Tracking the tropics

The NHC is monitoring a powerful non-tropical low pressure system sitting over the warm Gulf Stream, several hundred miles off the Southeast coast.

If it develops subtropical characteristics later this week, it could become Subtropical Storm Josephine.

Next 48 hours : Near 30% chance of development

Next 7 days: 40% chance of development

The system is expected to drift slowly before eventually moving northeastward into the open Atlantic.

Florida impacts:

No direct tropical impacts are expected in Florida, but the larger weather pattern is already contributing to dangerous surf, strong winds and coastal flooding along portions of the East Coast.