Orlando weather: More pleasant weather before windy weekend

The Brief Expect another beautiful day across Central Florida. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon, and there will be plenty of sunshine. Weather conditions are expected to change this weekend, with scattered showers and gusty winds.



Another beautiful day is in the works across Central Florida.

After starting the day cool and crisp with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, we'll warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

We'll expect plenty of sunshine under a partly to mostly clear sky accompanied by a light breeze.

Overnight temperatures will dip back down into the 50s and 60s for lows once again, followed by almost a carbon-copy forecast tomorrow afternoon with more beautiful weather on the way Friday.

Weekend weather changes

Unsettled weather arrives for this weekend, meaning cloud cover, showers, and gusty winds will make a return.

An area of low pressure will form off the coast in the Atlantic, creating these changes for the weekend.

It won't be a washout, but hit-or-miss scattered showers are possible with around a 40-50% chance Saturday while Sunday is drier at a 20% chance.

Temperatures will remain below-average, as highs only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. That being said, overnight lows won't be quite as crisp and cool, dipping down into the mid and upper 60s for most.

Winds will be gusty, with gusts at the coast up to around 40-45 mph this weekend.

Rough beach conditions

Increasingly gusty winds and astronomically high tides this weekend may lead to additional beach erosion and isolated instances of coastal flooding.

Large breaking waves, rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents are expected.

Local officials are urging beach-goers to stay out of the water.

Subtropical Storm Josephine

Josephine will continue to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf conditions to the northeastern United States the next day or two.

It will remain offshore, but will gradually pull away from the United States and move northeast through the weekend.