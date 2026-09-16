Groveland issues boil water advisory after pump failure at water plant
GROVELAND, Fla. - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Groveland after a pump failure at the Sunshine Water Plant.
What we know:
In a social media post, the city said all of the pumps at the plant went offline just after 5 a.m. The failure caused a drop in water pressure along the Wilson Lake corridor.
Crews were on the site working to restore the pumps and get the pressure back up. By 8 a.m., service had been restored.
"The City did not have infiltration into the system that could cause a public health concern, however a precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect," the post read.
Neighborhoods under boil water advisory
The city shared images of the areas affected by the boil water advisory.
A list of the neighborhoods was not provided but the images shows areas near Lake Emma Road, State Road 19 and Wilson Lake Parkway.
The city said the cause of the pump failure is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the city of Groveland.