Groveland issues boil water advisory after pump failure at water plant

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The Brief Some Groveland residents are under a precautionary boil water advisory after a pump failure at a water plant. The city said the pumps at the Sunshine Water Plant went offline after 5 a.m., causing an outage. Crews restored service, but the boil water advisory remains in effect.



A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Groveland after a pump failure at the Sunshine Water Plant.

What we know:

In a social media post, the city said all of the pumps at the plant went offline just after 5 a.m. The failure caused a drop in water pressure along the Wilson Lake corridor.

Crews were on the site working to restore the pumps and get the pressure back up. By 8 a.m., service had been restored.

"The City did not have infiltration into the system that could cause a public health concern, however a precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect," the post read.

Neighborhoods under boil water advisory

The city shared images of the areas affected by the boil water advisory.

A list of the neighborhoods was not provided but the images shows areas near Lake Emma Road, State Road 19 and Wilson Lake Parkway.

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The city said the cause of the pump failure is under investigation.