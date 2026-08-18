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Florida primary election results live: U.S. Senate

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida Primary
Published August 18, 2026 6:00 PM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 6:00 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • Scroll down for live election results.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in the November election to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Ashley Moody is vying to keep her seat in Congress in a special Republican primary. Moody was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2025 after then-Sen. Marco Rubio vacated his seat to serve as Secretary of State in President Donald Trump's administration.

Live election results: U.S. Senate

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

Florida Primary2026 Elections