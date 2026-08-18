Florida primary election results live: U.S. Senate

The Brief The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Scroll down for live election results.



Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election to determine who will face-off against each other in the November election to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Ashley Moody is vying to keep her seat in Congress in a special Republican primary. Moody was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2025 after then-Sen. Marco Rubio vacated his seat to serve as Secretary of State in President Donald Trump's administration.

Live election results: U.S. Senate