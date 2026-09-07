Easier parking in New Smyrna Beach? City considering real-time parking alerts, mobile app

The Brief New Smyrna Beach wants to add real-time parking alerts to its downtown areas to improve residents' and visitors' experiences. The City Commission is considering a nearly $500,000 contract with a company to install parking sensors.



The City of New Smyrna Beach is considering using a mobile app that could help residents and visitors find parking spots around town in real time.

The backstory:

"New Smyrna Beach is currently facing several challenges within its parking environment, many of which stem from limited access to reliable, real-time data. The installation of a Parking Guidance System directly addresses two of the most significant needs," reads the project background, which New Smyrna Beach will consider at Tuesday's morning.

The two issues the city is looking to solve:

More accurate and consistent parking analytics, such as occupancy trends, peak demand, turnover, and length-of-stay patterns.

Improve people's parking experience in New Smyrna Beach

The City said it received five bids from qualified vendors. On Tuesday, it is considering awarding the project to Fbyr Acquisitions LLC.

What we know:

According to the packet, the parking system would track open parking spots in real-time through a mobile app. The city is also considering adding digital LED signs at key parking areas downtown that would alert people to the number of open parking spots, as well as the parking rates for that area.

Fybr said its system uses waterproof, hockey puck-sized sensors to alert its platforms and app about whether a parking space is occupied or not. Each one is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that is expected to last up to 10 years, according to documents submitted to the city.

By the numbers:

The total cost is estimated to be $449,012, which would include installation and the first year of service. It would be funded by the Parking Fund.

"Cost includes installation, training, onboarding of the system and three year full warranty with the option of purchasing an additional warranty after the initial period. All yearly operating costs will be accounted for in future departmental budgets," the city said in its proposal to the city commission.

Some local drivers are excited about the potential upgrades

What they're saying:

"We usually take our e-bikes, but on days like this or busy weeks, we try to find a spot, and that’d be very helpful, absolutely," said resident Ben. "Obviously New Smyrna has been found over the last five years, so I think that’s a great idea because we always have trouble. We specifically bought e-bikes for that reason—just the fact that parking is a nightmare, especially on the beach and on the holidays."

Timeline:

The City will consider the new service at its meeting on Tuesday. Once approved, it's unclear how long it would take to install, test, and implement.