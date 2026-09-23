Deputies investigate theft of grave marker in Sumter County

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The Brief Officials said the marker was stolen from the Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery in Bushnell. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they said a grave marker was stolen from a cemetery in the county.

Officials said the marker was stolen from the Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery in Bushnell.

The grave marker depicts an angel crouching down and is said to represent grief. It is modeled after "The Angel of Grief Weeping over the Dismantled Altar of Life" sculpture in 1894.

Investigators are working to track any possible surviving relatives of the person who the marker belonged to.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Detective McCaig at 352-569-1612.