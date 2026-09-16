Cape Canaveral council weighs tax increase as officials work to close budget gap

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The Brief Cape Canaveral is weighing a property tax increase to help close a budget shortfall. Residents are split between raising taxes and cutting spending to balance the budget. City leaders say no decisions have been made on closing parks, facilities or recreation programs.



Cape Canaveral city leaders are weighing a property tax increase and other options to close a budget shortfall, as residents voiced differing opinions over whether to raise taxes or reduce city spending.

Residents divided on tax increase

During a packed City Council meeting, some residents urged council members to reject a higher tax rate and instead cut spending.

Others said they would support paying higher property taxes if it meant preserving parks, recreation programs and community events.

Council exploring multiple funding options

In addition to a possible property tax increase, council members said they are considering other ways to generate revenue, including selling city assets and exploring private management of some recreation