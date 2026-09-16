Cape Canaveral council weighs tax increase as officials work to close budget gap
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Cape Canaveral city leaders are weighing a property tax increase and other options to close a budget shortfall, as residents voiced differing opinions over whether to raise taxes or reduce city spending.
Residents divided on tax increase
During a packed City Council meeting, some residents urged council members to reject a higher tax rate and instead cut spending.
Others said they would support paying higher property taxes if it meant preserving parks, recreation programs and community events.
Council exploring multiple funding options
In addition to a possible property tax increase, council members said they are considering other ways to generate revenue, including selling city assets and exploring private management of some recreation
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Cape Canaveral and a public forum on Sept. 15, 2026.