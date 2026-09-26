Bicyclist injured after crash with Palm Bay police patrol car, officials say

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The Brief According to officials, the crash occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Palm Bay Road near Arlington Lane. Police say that the bicyclist was traveling against traffic and swerved into the roadway in front of the patrol vehicle. The officer involved in the crash was not injured.



An adult male bicyclist sustained serious injuries Friday night after being involved in a vehicle crash with an on-duty Palm Bay police officer.

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Palm Bay Road near Arlington Lane.

Reports suggest that Palm Bay Police Department, the agency, requested the Florida Highway Patrol respond to the scene and investigate the crash. The investigation remains active.

Police say that the bicyclist was traveling against traffic and swerved into the roadway in front of the patrol vehicle. Police said the preliminary account was also corroborated by a witness.

The officer involved in the crash was not injured.

The Palm Bay Police Department said its thoughts and prayers remain with the bicyclist as he recovers from his injuries.

What we don't know:

At this time, the bicyclist’s identity is unknown. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.